Jim Sarbh gets tied up in ILEM Japan’s new skincare campaign

ILEM Japan announces its latest collaboration with acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh. The partnership is showcased in a quirky DVC that humourously captures the essence of ILEM Japan’s skincare philosophy.

In the video, Jim Sarbh finds himself in a light-hearted predicament as he is tied up for his irresistible urge to touch his face after indulging in ILEM Japan’s skincare routine. The campaign not only showcases the effectiveness of the products but also adds a playful twist that resonates with audiences.

Ishvani Patel, founder and CEO of ILEM Japan, says, “We wanted to create something that highlights the joy and benefits of our products in a relatable way. Jim's charisma and sense of humour brought our vision to life, reminding everyone that skincare can be both effective and fun.”

Jim Sarbh shared his thoughts on the collaboration "I am thrilled to be associated with ILEM Japan's skincare, a brand that truly aligns with my belief in quality and effective skincare. What I appreciate about working with ILEM Japan is their commitment to simplicity and excellence. It’s refreshing to collaborate with a brand that truly believes in creating products that are both authentic and purposeful. I hope everyone enjoys the video as much as I enjoyed filming it!"

The social media campaign is now live on ILEM Japan’s official Instagram page.