Jim Sarbh is a self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseur in Gigi Bombay's new spot

Directed and conceptualised by Nikita Shahri, the video is produced by creative agency Secret Sauce.
Gigi Bombay, a restaurant by Chrome Asia Hospitality has released a digital ad film in association with Jim Sarbh, to bring to life its latest cocktail program. This film shares a fun take on Jim’s understanding of cocktails while showcasing the best of the new cocktail program.
The Indian consumer base is changing and with the cocktail culture shaping a large part of the F&B industry, the general curiosity around cocktails is growing. Addressing the need to deliver a refined and tasteful cocktail experience, Gigi Bombay announced its new cocktail program. The new cocktail program launched in a grand fashion by actor Jim Sarbh at Gigi, showcases not just the signature cocktails on offer but also divides them neatly into different eras from which they’ve been picked for patrons. Whether it’s the Dawn of the Drinks or the Speakeasy era or the Golden Age of cocktails, the cocktail book has gone back in time to uncover the best drinks from every era that are now pouring at Gigi.
The digital film showcases Jim as a self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseur who is left startled tasting each cocktail and unfolds with Jim showing that the cocktails at Gigi are for all, whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or not.
Talking about the campaign, Nikita Shahri, co-founder, Chrome Asia Hospitality, said, “Gigi Bombay is one of our marquee restaurants and we are always looking at unleashing the best of our creativity here. To set the tone for our cocktail book launch, we couldn’t think of anyone but Jim Sarbh, his fun personality added to the quirk of the launch. With Gigi, our endeavor is to elevate the cocktail offerings and offer a never seen before experience to all our patrons and this launch is yet another step in the same direction. This is just the beginning and we’re looking at offering a top-notch cocktail experience with international takeovers and much more.”
