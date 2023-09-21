Jim Sarbh joins Schwarzkopf Professional as 'Mane Mane'

The actor has also featured in the campaign bringing his signature wit and charm to the brand's messaging.
Jim Sarbh, the dapper and unconventional actor known for his unique roles and offbeat style, has stepped into a new role as the 'Mane Man' for Schwarzkopf Professional. This partnership sees Jim Sarbh in Schwarzkopf Professional's latest campaign, embodying the brand's values of innovation, disruption, and empowerment.
Schwarzkopf Professional, an iconic global hair expert brand renowned for its expertise and innovation in haircare, has chosen Jim Sarbh to represent its niche in styling. Jim's distinctive style, along with his penchant for quirky roles, makes him a fitting choice to collaborate with Schwarzkopf Professional.
In the campaign featuring Jim Sarbh, the actor brings his signature wit and charm to the brand's messaging. With his piercing eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and distinctive silver curls, Jim personifies the brand's ethos and values. The campaign aims to expand Schwarzkopf Professional's reach in the Indian market and leverage Jim Sarbh's popularity to grow its customer base in the luxury haircare segment.
Schwarzkopf Professional is known for its mission to explore infinite possibilities in haircare and styling, offering innovative products and technologies to provide customers with unparalleled hair experiences. This partnership with Jim Sarbh reinforces the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence in haircare.
Jim Sarbh expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting his meticulous approach to his hair's appearance and texture. He praised Schwarzkopf Professional's innovative work and its alignment with his career values, emphasizing their joint commitment to delivering innovative and best-in-class hair experiences.
Kartik Kaushik, country head - Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia Export Markets, discussed the brand's dedication to innovation and disruption. He mentioned that Schwarzkopf Professional has partnered with Jim Sarbh to highlight these attributes through his unconventional persona. The brand's focus on superior products, groundbreaking innovations, and consumer satisfaction remains unchanged.
Shama Dalal, head of marketing, Henkel Consumer Brands, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that Jim Sarbh's unique style and commitment to creative perfection resonate with Schwarzkopf Professional's passion for delivering exceptional haircare solutions. Jim Sarbh's association with the brand as the 'Mane Man' underscores Schwarzkopf Professional's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional haircare.
This collaboration promises to be a remarkable fusion of Jim Sarbh's individuality and Schwarzkopf Professional's legacy in haircare innovation, offering consumers a fresh perspective on haircare and styling.