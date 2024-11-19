Jim Sarbh stars in ILEM JAPAN’s campaign for simple grooming routines

ILEM JAPAN marked International Men’s Day with a digital video campaign featuring actor Jim Sarbh. The campaign highlights the Sumuuzu Bento grooming set, promoting simplicity in men’s grooming routines.

The campaign features Jim Sarbh emphasising how modern men prioritise career, personal growth, and self-care. It highlights the Sumuuzu Bento grooming set as a simple and efficient solution for daily grooming, aligning with the needs of today's professionals.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishanvi Patel, founder of ILEM JAPAN said, “Working with Jim on this campaign has been inspiring. His energy and wit capture the essence of what we stand for at ILEM JAPAN making him the perfect fit for Sumuuzu Bento and our vision for modern, thoughtful grooming. We believe that products like ours should simplify daily routines, giving men the confidence and ease to excel in their lives without distraction. Together, we're redefining grooming for the modern Indian man—making it easier, more enjoyable, and aligned with the demands of today’s fast-paced lifestyle.”

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with ILEM JAPAN on the Sumuuzu Bento DVC,” adds Jim Sarbh. “It’s a thoughtful, simple approach to grooming that resonates with my own values—minimal fuss, maximum impact. For men today, our time is better spent on real challenges, not on an overly complicated grooming regimen. Sumuuzu Bento makes it easy.”

The Sumuuzu Bento set from ILEM JAPAN includes Shaving Gel and Shaving Mist, made with botanical extracts for a smooth, irritation-free shave. The digital ad campaign highlights the set's practicality for busy professionals. The ads are live on ILEM JAPAN’s social media platforms.