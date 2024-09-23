Jim Sarbh stars in Siemens’ new campaign showcasing iQ700 built-in oven

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The iQ700 series features Browning with AI, a built-in camera, Home Connect integration.
BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, announced the launch of its latest campaign for Siemens, featuring actor Jim Sarbh. Titled “Effortless Entertaining: Be the Host, Not Just the Cook,” the campaign introduces Siemens’ iQ700 built-in oven and venting cooktop, showcasing how these innovative appliances transform the art of hosting by making cooking as effortless as it is enjoyable.
The campaign’s central message revolves around - ‘Siemens makes cooking effortless, so you can focus on the moments that matter’. The game changing iQ700 built-in ovens and induction hobs are designed to integrate into any modern kitchen, combining advanced technology with sleek aesthetics.
The iQ700 series features Browning with AI, a built-in camera, Home Connect integration.
Pinaki Gupta, head of brand marketing at BSH Home Appliances, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Jim Sarbh, whose cultured persona and discerning taste align with Siemens' sophisticated brand identity. Siemens is a strategic focus for us in India, and we are seeing a shift towards premiumisation. Our partnership with Jim allows us to deepen our connection with consumers who value exclusivity, exceptional quality, and the seamless blend of form and function.”