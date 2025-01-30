Jim Sarbh takes on dual roles in MINI Cooper's latest digital film

Red Comet Films, a production house and part of the IJCP Group, announces the release of its latest digital film featuring Jim Sarbh for MINI Cooper India. This production showcases Jim in dual roles to highlight the distinctive qualities of the sporty MINI Cooper S and the new All- Electric Mini Countryman.



Produced by Ankit Ahuja and directed by Shaunit Motwani, the film presents a "Jim versus Jim" scenario. As Jim Sarbh meets his duplicate, they engage in a lively debate that brings out the unique features of each MINI Car model, blending humour with insightful dialogue.

Ankit Ahuja, founder at Red Comet Films, shares insights into the film's concept: "Our goal with this digital film was to highlight the iconic design and spirited performance of the MINI models. Featuring Jim Sarbh in dual roles was a creative strategy to illustrate the cars’ distinct personalities. At Red Comet Films, we pride ourselves on merging innovative storytelling with cinematic excellence to produce compelling digital content that resonates with viewers and elevates the brand experience."

Shaunit Motwani, director, added, “When you have a brand as iconic as MINI and a performer like Jim Sarbh, the possibilities are endless. The dual-role concept brought humor and personality into the narrative, while letting the cars shine as the real stars.”

The digital film has been released across various digital and social media platforms, targeting MINI enthusiasts and a broad audience, emphasising style, innovation, and the unique MINI driving experience.