Jim Sarbh teams up with Perfora to promote oral health and brighter smiles

Perfora, the oral care brand based in India, has unveiled its latest campaign featuring actor Jim Sarbh, who imparts valuable wisdom and insights on oral care.
In this campaign, Jim Sarbh collaborates with Perfora to emphasise the significance of oral hygiene. The campaign spotlights Sarbh's insightful discourse on the significance of oral care while shedding light on the harmful effects of toxic ingredients in conventional products.
Jatan Khurana, co-founder Perfora, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Having Jim Sarbh on board for our campaign aligns perfectly with our vision of encouraging oral care as a vital aspect of holistic health. His influence and dedication to spreading awareness make this collaboration incredibly meaningful for us.
Tushar Khurana, co-founder Perfora, added, "Jim Sarbh's natural charisma and candid advocacy for oral health make him an ideal ambassador for our brand. His authenticity resonates with our commitment to transparency and quality."
The campaign featuring Jim Sarbh aims to educate and inspire individuals to prioritise oral care without compromising on ingredients' quality. Perfora continues to spearhead innovation in personal care, ensuring a healthier future for consumers worldwide.