Jimmy and Jammy have grown up; is JimJam no longer for kids?

Vinay Subramanyam, VP marketing, Britannia, said, “JimJam is one of Britannia’s most iconic biscuit brands. It is a huge favourite in the minds of the consumers and has been an integral part of growing up for most people. Jim Jam reminds us not to grow up too much! Kunal Roy Kapoor and Varun Sharma make their debuts as Jimmy and Jammy. They play the role of two very likeable conmen who can do whatever it takes to get their hands on JimJam. After all, #AnythingForJimJam!”