Jindal Shadeed Oman and Wieden+Kennedy India launch a Football campaign during FIFA 2022

Santosh Padhi (PADDY) chief creative officer, W+K India

The brief was inspiring and the client's faith in our ability to do something truly authentic pushed us for something truly special. The creative team came up with a simple yet powerful narrative that also enabled us to find interesting production partners who could help bring our ideas to life and we found them in Ayappa and Hassan Hajjaj who are known for their stellar craft. We are extremely proud that this work symbolizes the true values of what Wieden + Kennedy is known for worldwide.