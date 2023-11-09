Jindal Stainless celebrates Diwali with ‘Hum Sabki Diwali 2.0’ campaign

Commenting on the launch of this video, head, corporate communications, Jindal Stainless, Sonal Singh, said, “The digital campaign reflects our commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and joy among our stainless family members. We truly believe that people’s quality of lives rests on the balance and joy between the personal and the professional, and the role oraganisations play in enhancing people’s professional experience. Every frame of this video tells a story of shared moments, traditions, and the unspoken bonds of friendship that tie us together.”