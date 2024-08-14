Jindal Stainless debuts Independence Day anthem celebrating freedom and innovation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jindal Stainless, a stainless-steel manufacturer, launched a song on the occasion of Independence Day to celebrate the progressive and collaborative spirit of India. The song is an original composition sung by students from Vidya Devi Jindal School and O P Jindal Modern School at Hisar, Haryana. The song captures the pride and joy of being an Indian, while also envisioning a country built on the stainless values of unity, innovation, and resilience.
Speaking about the video, Sonal Singh, head, corporate communications, said, “This video pays homage to India’s diversity and its relentless drive for holistic growth, premised on building a corrosion-free nation. The song conveys the values of determination, perseverance, and progress, which are central to both Jindal Stainless and India’s growth stories. This video is a heartfelt tribute to the hard work, passion, and innovative spirit of all our fellow Indians, who are the true pillars of this nation’s incredible success. At Jindal Stainless, we are proud to shape, and be shaped by, this great nation’s march towards progress.”
Jindal Stainless was founded in 1970 on the ethos of creating self-reliance for India’s stainless steel consumption by substituting imports. In the early 90s, when the demand for stainless steel in India was only around 0.25 million tonnes, nearly 85% of this consumption was in the kitchenware sector.
Recognising the potential of stainless steel, Jindal Stainless has played an instrumental role in diversifying the metal’s applications and breaking into newer, hitherto uncharted sectors. From then to now, with India’s consumption roaring above 4 million tonnes, with only 40% going to the kitchenware sector, Jindal Stainless has been a flagbearer in this journey for India.
This song is an ode to the swadeshi dream of the founding fathers and entrepreneurs of India. Alongside the students featured in the video who have performed the song, the video also features employees of Jindal Stainless. As India marks its 78th Independence Day, Jindal Stainless proudly showcases the values that have been the cornerstone of its ethos and success for decades as its story intricately interweaves with that of India.