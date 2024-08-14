Jindal Stainless debuts Independence Day anthem celebrating freedom and innovation

Speaking about the video, Sonal Singh, head, corporate communications, said, “This video pays homage to India’s diversity and its relentless drive for holistic growth, premised on building a corrosion-free nation. The song conveys the values of determination, perseverance, and progress, which are central to both Jindal Stainless and India’s growth stories. This video is a heartfelt tribute to the hard work, passion, and innovative spirit of all our fellow Indians, who are the true pillars of this nation’s incredible success. At Jindal Stainless, we are proud to shape, and be shaped by, this great nation’s march towards progress.”