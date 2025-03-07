Jindal Stainless 'Flips the Script' on workplace gender bias

Jindal Stainless has launched a video campaign called ‘Flip the Script’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The video features a role reversal, highlighting scenarios where men encounter gender-specific stereotypes and perceptions, which are usually reserved for women.

It places men in uncomfortable situations where they are asked questions traditionally directed at women, leaving them puzzled and awkward. The video aims to shed light on the everyday biases women face in their professional lives.

The video begins with a man sitting for an interview, where the interviewer asks, “Are you married?” leading to his uncomfortable reaction. The tension escalates as the scene continues with men being enquired about balancing work and family life, long working hours, and being employed in a women-dominated environment. Their discomfort is a stark reminder that this is a usual scenario for women in the professional sphere, where they are asked personal and discriminatory questions as a measure of readiness for the jobs they are applying to.

Commenting on the video, head, corporate communications, Jindal Stainless, Sonal Singh, said, “Biases are often so deeply woven into our daily lives that they go unnoticed. With ‘Flip the Script’, we aim to hold up a mirror to these workplace stereotypes, making the invisible visible. This video is not just a campaign; it’s a conversation starter, urging us to rethink the questions we ask, the assumptions we make, and the change we can drive. At Jindal Stainless, we believe that true progress comes from challenging the norm and fostering an environment where talent, not gender, defines potential.”

The video further portrays workplace moments where men are asked to perform tasks typically assigned to women, such as ordering refreshments for everyone, arranging and presenting flowers to the guests, or taking care of décor for parties. The men in the video seem confused with the biased work allotted to them – work that is regularly allotted to women in real life. These unpleasant moments emphasise the absurdity of some of the gendered stereotypes prevalent in the professional space.

Through this video, Jindal Stainless aims to spark conversations about gender equality, break down stereotypes, and encourage workplaces to adopt a more inclusive approach. The video ends with a message on the screen and encourages viewers to flip the script this International Women’s Day.