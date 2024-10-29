Jindal Stainless promotes plastic-free Diwali with new initiative

Jindal Stainless, a stainless steel manufacturer, today launched a new video on Diwali, urging people to #SwitchToStainless for a cleaner celebration. At 9.3 million tonnes, India is now the largest plastic polluter in the world (report by Global Plastics Treaty). With this video, the company aims to join the fight against plastic pollution, a global menace, by encouraging use of sustainable, reusable, and long-living materials.

The video addresses the large amounts of plastic waste produced during the festive season. Using visuals, it suggests practical ways to replace plastic with stainless steel in Diwali celebrations.

Speaking about the campaign, Sonal Singh, head, corporate communications, said, “This video is a metaphorical take on the need to remember our responsibilities even in the midst of festivities – an undertaking that unearths our true spirit and character – of living in harmony with nature. At Jindal Stainless, our vision is to create a greener tomorrow, and this video is a small effort of our larger commitment to driving sustainable choices. We envision Diwali to be a celebration of not just light, but also conscious living, ensuring a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”