Jio-bp launches 'You-Deserve-More' campaign to elevate India's fuelling experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign focuses on three pillars-performance, service, and technology.
Jio-bp, a fuel and retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries, launched their 'You-Deserve-More' campaign showcasing its customer propositions to elevate India’s fuelling experience.
Marching through the Amrit Kaal towards the 100th anniversary of independence, India will remain the bright spot for global energy. Offering 'More' to India, the You-Deserve-More (YDM) campaign highlights the customer propositions on offer from Jio-bp, focusing on three pillars-performance, service, and technology.
The YDM campaign touches upon diesel delivering up to 4.3% higher mileage and petrol that keeps engines up to 10X cleaner through internationally developed bespoke 'ACTIVE' technology at no extra cost along with a rapidly growing Jio-bp pulse EV charging point network.
It also highlights the 24x7 shop for snacks, confectionery and travel need items, along with signature coffee under an international on-the-move brand Wild Bean Café, amongst other propositions at the country-wide network of Jio-bp Mobility stations.
In line with its vision of reimagining mobility for the country with low-carbon solutions, Jio-bp retails a bouquet of energy offerings including compressed biogas, ethanol-based E20 petrol, and EV battery charging and swapping.
Beyond mobility stations, Jio-bp is taking diesel to customers’ doorsteps through automation-driven pilfer-proof mobile dispensers and patented packed HDPE containers. Their ordering, real-time tracking, delivery routes and geo-tagging, have enabled customers to believe in safe and quality on-demand delivery. In lower carbon EV solutions, Jio-bp pulse app, dynamic load sharing and auto-charge features are helping to accelerate EV adoption in the country.
Going beyond just automation led 100% tracking of every drop of fuel or electron sold, Jio-bp is committed to harnessing every data byte, to build bigger, better, and smarter offers for India. As the YDM campaign unfolds, customers are encouraged to dream and embrace a new era of mobility with Jio-bp.