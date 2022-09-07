Jio Creative Labs’ launches a campaign ‘Bridging The World Together Through Digital Connectivity’

The campaign focuses on how technology has revolutionised the way we celebrate festivals!
It’s that time of the year when we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts! A festival that revolves around devotion, togetherness, and families.
While several brands went all out with posts, reels, videos, and more, Jio Creative Labs touched an emotional cord with its latest campaign for Jio Glass - a mixed reality device.
The fervour to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, with echoes of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" reverberating around the world, is immense, but there are a few who are away from their families. Those who are on national duty.
The recent campaign by Jio Creative Labs titled "Bridging The World Together Through Digital Connectivity" focuses on how technology has revolutionised the way we celebrate festivals!
Speaking about the campaign, Mohammad Sharique, the Director, said, " It was a very great experience while shooting this beautiful video. Thanks to technology, a national hero, who can’t be with his family on a festival that he celebrates with devotion every year, got a chance to transcend miles of distance and welcome Lord Ganesha, like he does every year. It’s a great initiative taken by Jio Creative Labs to make his wish come true through mixed reality with Jio Glasses. While shooting, not only S. M. Kamble, even we got immersed with emotions. This is the marvel of technology and I truly believe that using tech to bring people closer can truly make life more beautiful. "