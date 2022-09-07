Jio Creative Labs’ launches a campaign ‘Bridging The World Together Through Digital Connectivity’

Speaking about the campaign, Mohammad Sharique, the Director, said, " It was a very great experience while shooting this beautiful video. Thanks to technology, a national hero, who can’t be with his family on a festival that he celebrates with devotion every year, got a chance to transcend miles of distance and welcome Lord Ganesha, like he does every year. It’s a great initiative taken by Jio Creative Labs to make his wish come true through mixed reality with Jio Glasses. While shooting, not only S. M. Kamble, even we got immersed with emotions. This is the marvel of technology and I truly believe that using tech to bring people closer can truly make life more beautiful. "