Jio PostPaid Plus pitches itself as your problem-solving partner

Brand ambassador and star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tout its benefits in three ads.
The future of work will either be from home or heading to office two to three times a week. Most workers do not see themselves working out of the office for five days a week in the future.
With more people working from home, it has increased the stress on telecom services be it calling or using data to consume entertainment or surf the internet. You must have experienced poor cellular network, call drops, and slow speeds in the past six-nine months.
Going by Jio PostPaid Plus’ ads on TV these days, the telecommunications company from the house of Jio Platforms, it is making sure to place itself as the go-to choice for all telecommunication and related needs.
And to do so, it has roped in its brand ambassadors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. You must have seen them dance to the tune of “Jio dhan dhana dhan…” during the Dream 11 IPL this year... now the two are touting the benefits of the postpaid connection.
The first ad tackles the issue of a poor connection and how we’ve got to head to a specific part of our home where the signal bars are high enough to make or pick the call.
The second ad touts the Jio PostPaid Plus’ entertainment offerings. Pick any plan starting from Rs 399 and you can avail Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.
And the third ad talks about how the network lets you rollover last month’s unused data into the next month.