JioCinema unveils new TATA IPL Contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’

JioCinema introduces the contest to increase active engagement and enhance the overall experience of watching TATA IPL on the app.
JioCinema, announced, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives fans a chance to win one car every match. Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Introduced on April 8th.
A free-to-play contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, among others throughout the match. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.
Star actor Alia Bhatt was unveiled as the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.
“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”
JioCinema, available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL and all other subscribers for free, is offering 16 unique feeds, including 4K, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack, and play along feature for over 700mn + internet users.