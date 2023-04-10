JioCinema unveils new TATA IPL Contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’

A free-to-play contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan offers viewers prizes like smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth neckband, and wireless earphones, among others throughout the match. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win the car.