JioCinema’s new ad for Tata IPL takes direct dig at Disney Star

The ad comes at a time when JioCinema and Disney Star have been fighting tediously to get the viewer’s and advertiser’s attention
Jio Cinema’s new ad for Tata IPL shows us why the platform is a much better place to watch the IPL than on TV. The ad shows a man who is watching MS Dhoni playing the Tata IPL on a television screen of his sweet shop when he is interrupted by a fellow friend who tells him she will make him watch the ‘Asli IPL’ on JioCinema.
The film then proceeds to shots of both of them watching the IPL on a phone. It further highlights the various features of JioCinema that the audiences can make use of while watching the IPL like ‘360-degree viewing, key moments, multiple angles’ etc to elevate their experience on the platform.
With lyrics like ‘chorde box ka tension’ and ‘bhulja channel wannel ka tantrum’ one can say it is a direct dig at Disney Star who have the TV broadcasting rights this year.
The two entities have been at loggerheads for a few months now. Each trying their best to capture the audience’s as well as the advertisers attention. A few weeks ago, JioCinema had launched another ad featuring MS Dhoni which showed Dhoni telling the audience to move away from the ‘boring TV’ and watch the IPL on JioCinema for free. JioCinema’s tagline for the season also hints at the same and says, ‘Ab Digital India Dekhega Digital Tata IPL’.
Although Disney Star’s 2023 campaign celebrates cricket it also hints at how IPL is best viewed ‘together’ on TV screens.