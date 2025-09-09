JioHotstar promotes 'The Paper', a spin-off of 'The Office' with a unique print ad in TOI

JioHotstar has launched a new comedy series, a spin-off of 'The Office' titled 'The Paper,' promoting it with a campaign that featured a front-page advertisement in The Times of India. The print ad, designed to look like a standard newspaper front page, playfully questions the relevance of print media, mirroring the show's central theme of a newsroom struggling to survive.

Advertisment

The campaign has received attention across social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter for its approach, which blends storytelling and advertising in a direct way.

The 10-episode series stars an ensemble cast including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, and Melvin Gregg. The show's first season also features guest appearances from Eric Rahill, Allan Havey, and Molly Ephraim, among others.