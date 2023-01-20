JioMart breaks down public demand in two new ads

The campaign, a brainchild of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, amps up its Republic Day sale.
A singer may do an encore because of public demand. Student leaders may protest against an institution based on public demand. JioMart, however, feels differently about what constitutes public demand.
The e-commerce company, backed by Reliance Retail, has started promotions for its about-to-start Republic Day sale through two ads. Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and taking the parody route, the brand TVCs connote that the one thing that remains constant for the Indian public is the demand for savings and great deals.
Starting from 21 January and running till 26 January, users can enjoy discounts of up to 80% off across categories and some lucrative bank tie-ups.
Apart from the two TVCs, JioMart has planned for an intensive 360-degree marketing campaign including all major mediums like TV, print, digital, social media, and impact properties.