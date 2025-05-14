JioMart rolls out 'Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye' campaign with Deepika and Ranveer

JioMart, the online grocery platform from Reliance Retail has launched its latest brand campaign, “Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye,” featuring Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The campaign leans into a compelling consumer insight: today’s Indian households no longer want to choose between saving time or money - they want both.

In today’s world of daily shopping where convenience often comes at a hidden cost, where speed can mean extra charges, and savings can mean waiting longer, JioMart offers a no-compromise value proposition: quick free home delivery, low price guarantee, and zero extra charges, whether it’s for a single item or an entire month’s grocery haul.

The campaign brings to life this core proposition through a series of four witty, slice-of-life films featuring Deepika and Ranveer. Each narrative draws inspiration from everyday grocery dilemmas—from last-minute kitchen emergencies and instant cravings to monthly restocks—turning these relatable moments into charming, humorous stories. The films highlight how JioMart becomes the smart, stress-free choice, helping families save both time and money, without fuss.

By blending star power, everyday realism, and a sharply defined consumer truth, JioMart’s new campaign redefines what grocery shopping can feel like: effortless, economical, and emotionally resonant. With this campaign, the brand sets a fresh creative benchmark for India’s growing quick commerce space—proving that saving time and money isn’t a trade-off, but a right.