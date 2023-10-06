JioMart ropes in Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023.
Reliance Retail’s JioMart has appointed Indian cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador. In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023.
The JioUtsav campaign focuses on the idea that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them. So, with renewed vigor, he is determined to celebrate all moments of happiness, festivities and special occasions with his loved ones. Dhoni will be seen in a 45-second film.
Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, ‘shopping’ being an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60% of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail.”
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, “I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India. India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart’s JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians.”
The films are conceptualised to highlight the cross-category expertise of JioMart, the celebration of the festive spirit and the great shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.
Last year, JioMart adopted a horizontal, cross-category approach offering products across segments. From electronics to fashion and beauty to home décor, JioMart has onboarded Reliance-owned brands including Urban Ladder, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys among others to further augment the selection on the platform. This rapid expansion is in line with JioMart’s aim of becoming India’s largest home-grown e-marketplace.