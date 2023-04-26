JioMart unveils its summer sale ad campaign

Sharing the thought process behind the campaign, Pratheeb Ravi & Srijan Shukla, head of creative, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate added: “The idea of the campaign was to amplify the ground reality of summer: doing anything, even shopping, in the scorching heat is annoying and unpleasant. But JioMart’s Big Summer Sale is there to take care of it by providing the best discounts so one doesn’t have to step out. Using humour to push the narrative, we are showcasing how two unlucky thieves get stuck in a house where people are not stepping out due to the JioMart Big Summer Sale.”