JioMart unveils its summer sale ad campaign

The campaign is conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
JioMart from Reliance Retail has launched its latest summer campaign that encourages Indian shoppers to get their summer essentials delivered home with the JioMart Big Summer Sale. The ad campaign builds on the insight that with soaring temperatures in the summer, one need not step out for their shopping needs but rather get it delivered in the comfort of their homes.
Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the campaign was kickstarted with an announcer film that amplifies the key festival message that no one leaves the house during summer anymore because they get everything home delivered with JioMart. It added a huge dash of humour to add to the memorability. This pre-buzz phase was further amplified with an app refresh reminding customers about the upcoming summer sale by the means of a countdown and special Summer Sale store.
Following the announcer campaign launch, two category films were released which were extensions of the main ad film with the same characters and a unique narrative. The idea is to push different consumer conversations with the same takeaway – beat the heat by shopping on the JioMart Big Summer Sale.
Sharing the thought process behind the campaign, Pratheeb Ravi & Srijan Shukla, head of creative, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate added: “The idea of the campaign was to amplify the ground reality of summer: doing anything, even shopping, in the scorching heat is annoying and unpleasant. But JioMart’s Big Summer Sale is there to take care of it by providing the best discounts so one doesn’t have to step out. Using humour to push the narrative, we are showcasing how two unlucky thieves get stuck in a house where people are not stepping out due to the JioMart Big Summer Sale.”
Adding her views, Prachi Bali, EVP & head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said: “It is a simple consumer truth which has been brought out in a clever way to showcase the variety of products available on JioMart while keeping the focus on creating .awareness for the Big Summer Sale. Overall, it’s a well-rounded and thoughtfully executed campaign that has the potential to resonate with customers and drive sales for JioMart.”
The campaign is live and is being actively promoted on digital platforms and social media.