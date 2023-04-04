JioMart ushers cricket season with a new campaign “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa”

The protagonist of the film, a shopkeeper selling cricket bats has two young teenagers at the store looking through the bats enthusiastically. The shopkeeper asks them to pick any of the bats, is when one of the boys informs the shopkeeper about his younger brother’s ‘Under 19 years’ trail. This excites the shopkeeper who hurriedly goes in inside and bring a fresh set of bats for the 16-year-old to sample. With gleaming eyes and hope both the boy and shopkeeper smile. The film then showcases a wide range bat selections available online on the JioMart app highlighting its belief & understanding of the shopping nuances in India. The film ends with the tagline “Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa.”