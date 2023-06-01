JioMart's new campaign highlights the shopping feature on WhatsApp

The ‘JioMart on WhatsApp’ campaign will be rolled out across various digital platforms, including social media channels and streaming platforms.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has put out the next installation in its well-loved ‘Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa’ campaign for JioMart. This time for the innovative JioMart on WhatsApp feature – India’s first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp.
It is no secret that India lives on WhatsApp. From the endless good morning messages to catch ups, gossip, work meetings, romance, news and more, this is India’s go-to platform, blurring the boundaries between the real world and the virtual world.
The 2-film campaign taps into this consumer behaviour to bring alive the first-of-its-kind shopping experience that JioMart on WhatsApp offers all its shoppers. Allowing them to shop and pay right here on WhatsApp, while doing all the things they love, without ever leaving the app.
Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD at L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, said, “As if we weren’t already spending too much time on WhatsApp, JioMart has now made it possible to also shop there. In a way that’s simple, seamless, and intuitive. That’s what the films demo in a fun and entertaining way.”
This campaign further solidifies JioMart’s position as a game-changer in India’s e-commerce landscape. With this unique offering, JioMart continues to redefine the way Indians shop and interact with digital platforms.
