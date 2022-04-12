JioSaavn awards marketing mandate to Creativeland Asia

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman of Creativeland Asia, said, “Music is the soul of our existence and all of us have a Dhun that our heart clings to. Sometimes we may not be able to put our emotions into words, but for every mood, every emotion, every feeling – there is a tune that well describes it. JioSaavn with its rich collection of music, gave us the opportunity to add more magic to finding your Dhun. Shankar Mahadevan is a pleasure to hear and together with the ‘my country my music’ campaign we are confident of touching our audiences’ soul and create positive business impact for JioSaavn,”