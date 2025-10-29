JioStar bats for 'Skyball' to draw eyeballs to Ind vs Aus T20 series

As India and Australia gear up for a five-match T20 series starting October 29, JioStar has unveiled a light-hearted and witty promotional campaign to set the tone for the cricketing action.

Advertisment

The new promo brings together two of Indian cricket’s most iconic and entertaining personalities — Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu — in a setting that’s far from the cricket field.

Dressed as quirky scientists in white lab coats, the duo is seen brainstorming ways to tackle Australia’s famously aggressive bowling and sledging tactics.

In a playful twist, the two legends come up with what they call a “Sledge Cancellation Helmet” — an invention designed to protect players not only from short-pitched deliveries but also from the verbal volleys that are part and parcel of facing the Aussies.

The promo humorously captures their excitement as they test out their new “invention”, bringing together the best of cricket nostalgia, wordplay, and situational comedy.

Just as the two celebrate their so-called scientific breakthrough, the mood shifts with the arrival of RJ Mahvash, who joins the scene with her trademark sass. She quips, “Skyball kaafi hai!” — a clever reference to Team India’s fearless batting approach under captain Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as “SKY”.

Her line underlines how India’s current T20 side prefers to let their performance speak louder than any sledging, a subtle nod to the team’s “fearless batting, full hitting”..

The promo blends humour with cricketing nostalgia. The chemistry between Gavaskar and Sidhu, known for their sharp wit and larger-than-life screen presence, and the way the ad ties into India’s evolving cricketing ethos, strikes a relatable chord.

With the India–Australia rivalry being one of the most anticipated clashes in the sport, JioStar’s campaign smartly builds excitement while adding a dash of humour.

The choice of a fun, character-driven narrative also reflects a broader trend in sports marketing — where brands are moving beyond traditional highlight reels to create memorable, personality-led storytelling.

As fans await the first match on October 29, JioStar’s latest campaign ensures that the pre-series buzz is as entertaining as the on-field action promises to be. The series will be streamed live on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports.