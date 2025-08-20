JioStar launches second film for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 featuring Tiger Shroff

JioStar today unveiled the second film from its new campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, titled “Ghus Kar Maarenge.” The film features Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in a charged cinematic spot that sets the tone for the new season. This marks the second installment in a series of campaign films that will roll out across regions in the lead-up to PKL Season 12 which begins on August 29, 2025, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Conceptualised by creative agency ZeroFifty, the film opens to a group of agitated thuggish neighbours baying for a confrontation with Tiger at the gates of his house. He steps out in his style, completely unfazed, and slowly walks towards them, emulating the controlled aggression seen in Kabaddi players. As Tiger comes face to face with the neighbours, he defiantly challenges them saying, “Ghus kar maarne ki baatein toh sab karte hain, par yahaan hum kar ke dikhate hain” (everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but here we do it and show it).

Thematically, Ghus Kar Maarenge underscores the aggression and high-impact action that the league promises this season, rallying fans to witness kabaddi at its fiercest. The film concludes with the thought that it's not just about talking tough—it’s about backing it up, just like kabaddi heroes do. The film has been released in Hindi and Marathi.

“This is going to be the most exciting season of Pro Kabaddi League yet. With changes in the format and gameplay that promise even more edge-of-the-seat action, we wanted a campaign and a face that embodies this elevated intensity," said a JioStar Spokesperson. "In Tiger Shroff we found the perfect personality and the idea of 'Ghus Kar Maarenge' aptly articulates the mindset of every player who steps onto the mat.”

Speaking on being a part of the campaign, Tiger Shroff said, “Being part of the Pro Kabaddi League feels raw, real, and truly Indian. There’s an unmatched intensity in Kabaddi, it demands not just strength but fearless intent and total conviction. I’ve always admired how sports unravel our competitive side, and Kabaddi in particular showcases the sheer grit, resilience, and determination in every player. As we gear up for the most high-octane season yet, I’m excited to witness India’s toughest athletes rise to the challenge once again.”

Pro Kabaddi Season 12 will witness a new format and rules to ensure a result in every match and make the league more competitive. The new season will commence on August 29 with a southern derby when Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in an action-packed season-opener, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.