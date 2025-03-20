JioStar unveils second edition of Brand Spotlight for Tata IPL 2025

With TATA IPL fever gripping the nation once again, JioStar is set to launch its second edition of Brand Spotlight, a unique differentiated advertising proposition, designed to capture the attention of millions of viewers. This offering will showcase select brand commercials exclusively during the golden window of IPL’s opening six overs, ensuring maximum visibility.

For the first time, this opportunity will also extend to linear TV, allowing sponsors to capitalise on viewership during the opening game on Star Sports. Marquee brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, GPay, Birla Opus, Poker Baazi, PhonePe, Sprite, Dream 11, Campa, TVS, Asian Paints, MRF, Joy Consumer Products, Carat Lane will gain exposure as they lead the way in this high-octane campaign.

“The opening match at IPL is a marquee moment in India’s sporting calendar, commanding unmatched audience attention. Brand Spotlight places brands at the center of this excitement, providing a one-of-a-kind platform to engage millions at scale. At JioStar, we are offering exclusive opportunities across TV and Digital, enabling advertisers to turn campaigns into cultural moments that resonate far beyond the first ball,” said Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer - Sports Revenue, SMB and Creator, JioStar.

For the first time, the JioHotstar app will feature a dedicated “Brand Spotlight” content tray, where brand leaders and creative teams share insights into their IPL campaigns. This initiative provides audiences an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the strategy, inspiration, and execution behind IPL’s most impactful commercials.

In 2024, this initiative turned ad spots into high-engagement events, allowing six key brands to dominate the crucial early overs of the IPL’s curtain-raiser between KKR & RCB. Unlike traditional ad slots, these brands enjoyed uncluttered and appointment-driven visibility, leveraging the peak aggregation of audiences.

With Brand Spotlight, JioStar is creating a ‘Super Bowl moment’ for Indian advertising, setting a new benchmark in high-impact, appointment-based advertising that captures the nation’s attention from the very first ball.