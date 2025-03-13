JioStar unveils 'Yahaan Sab Possible Hai' for TATA IPL 2025 with Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit

JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), has launched its campaign for the 2025 season, titled ‘Yahaan Sab Possible Hai’. This campaign utilises a series of films to illustrate the wide-ranging influence of the TATA IPL, emphasising its ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Advertisment

The campaign features a number of prominent IPL players. These include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. Notably, some of the campaign films have been directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Sharing the core thought behind the campaign, Vikram Passi, head of marketing, JioStar – Sports said, “At JioStar, we believe in limitless possibilities, and the TATA IPL 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase them. ‘Yahaan Sab Possible Hai’ isn’t just a campaign — it’s a tribute to the passion, energy, and dreams that define this tournament. For 18 years, it has been more than just cricket; it’s been a cultural force, uniting millions and bringing the nation to a standstill. This season, our campaign reflects this reality, ensuring every viewer — wherever they are — feels the power of what’s possible.”

Sharing his thoughts on JioStar’s campaign, MS Dhoni said, “The TATA IPL has consistently been a springboard for talent over the years where we have seen many emerge on the big scene by helping their respective teams to the title. Winning this league is no mean feat but the fact that a teen like Vaibhav can also stake a claim to fame based on sheer talent is the charm of the TATA IPL. I thought the film beautifully captured this.”

Dhoni’s counterpart in the film Sanju Samson said, “While winning the IPL is a dream, but what I truly cherish is how the league gives us a chance to showcase our skills, shine and make a name for ourselves, no matter where we come from. The film encapsulates this truth about the league where a young and exciting talent can share the field, frame and fame with a legend like Mahi Bhai.”

Rohit Sharma, said, “Being a part of Mumbai Indians has always been an honour, and this new campaign film is a take on the belief that exists between us in the team and it's that very spirit that’s helped us become one of the most successful teams in the TATA IPL. It’s all in good fun, but the focus always is on contributing to the team’s success.”

Hardik Pandya, said, “We wear the Mumbai Indians badge with immense pride, and our achievements reflect the essence of this incredible franchise. The campaign film reflects this spirit, the respect and camaraderie among our team, highlighting our achievements and contributions that have enabled Mumbai Indians to become one of the most celebrated teams in the league.”

The network launched the three films from its campaign, featuring MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli across them.

The first film called GOAT vs YOAT features Dhoni and Samson. The star of the film, however, is the debate between the two franchisee stalwarts around the youngest player ever in the TATA IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and celebration of a never-seen-before unseen contest.

Another film, MI6 Possible, celebrates the achievements of Mumbai Indians and its heroes in making them one of the League's most-decorated teams. The film is a light-hearted sketch on the friendship that drives them to add to the glory.

In a quirky film, Virat Kohli and his manager, at a café, experience multiple coincidences with the number 18. They interpret these as cosmic signs indicating that the 18th edition could be a successful one for Kohli and RCB.