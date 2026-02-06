Jivraj9 brings Neena Gupta on board for ‘Kadak Hai, Kadwi Nahi’ campaign

Jivraj9 has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Kadak Hai, Kadwi Nahi’, featuring actor Neena Gupta. The film introduces a positioning that draws a parallel between strong tea and assertive self-expression without bitterness.

The campaign forms part of the brand’s broader push to expand its national footprint, supported by its presence across e-commerce, marketplaces and quick commerce platforms.

The film centres on the idea that strength does not need to be harsh, whether in taste or behaviour. Using everyday situations, it aligns the brand’s product attributes with a wider cultural insight around confidence expressed with warmth and clarity. Gupta’s presence anchors this narrative, positioning her as a voice that reflects firmness without aggression.

Viren Shah, chairman of Jivraj9, said: “Jivraj9 has always believed that tea is more than a beverage, it’s a companion to life’s moments, conversations, and reflections. Our brand communications have celebrated journeys of struggle, connection, and resilience through campaigns like ‘Sangharsh Ka Saathi’, reinforcing how tea binds generations together with shared emotions and stories.”

Pathik Viren Shah and Rushabh Viren Shah, executive Ddirectors at Jivraj9, said: “With this new campaign, we extend that tradition expressing a simple yet powerful insight: confidence can be strong without being bitter. Just like our tea, robust yet smooth, we wanted a narrative that resonates with both older generations who have lived wisdom and younger audiences who seek authentic expression today. Neena Gupta’s timeless presence brings this idea to life with warmth, relatability, and generational appeal.”

Neena Gupta said, “What drew me to this campaign was its heart — it nudges people to speak up with clarity and confidence, without harshness or pretence. This message feels both personal and universal: whether you’re starting your day or taking a moment with loved ones over a cup of tea, being true to yourself is a strength worth celebrating. I’m delighted to collaborate with Jivraj9, a brand that honors tradition while making its voice relevant for today.”

The television commercial is part of an ongoing series featuring Gupta and is being rolled out across television and digital platforms. The campaign has been created by Zero Gravity Communications.