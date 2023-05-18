JK Lakshmi Cement launches a brand film on 'Adoption'

Conceptualized by JK Lakshmi Cement and BC Web Wise, the film strongly puts out the concept of adoption through a unique story.
JK Lakshmi Cement launched their new brand film “Adoption” with a bang, keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact with the intention to bring a difference to the world for the better.
Conceptualized by JK Lakshmi Cement and BC Web Wise, the film strongly puts out the concept of adoption through a unique story. The brand strongly believes that vital steps make a big difference, and that vital steps of making a big difference begins at your home, with your buland soch.
The film is about a young couple who set a new foundation of an unconventional relationship with their Buland Soch. They are seen preparing to welcome home a new member of their family, gradually revealing to adopt an elderly woman from an old age home as their mother. The film’s intention is purely to let people have a buland soch to adopt elderly people.
Commenting on the DVC, Aseem Saxena, general manager- marketing Service of JK Lakshmi Cement said, the DVC is all about a buland soch, it not only portrays a story of adopting a mother but also highlights the truth that not all relationships are built by blood; warmth of love and an attitude to make the world a better place to live in can build a bond too.
Speaking about the DVC, Gaurang Menon, cheif creative officer of BC Web Wise says, “Buland Soch is a powerful brand message and we wanted to make it come alive through this film. The film conceptualised is the result of a wonderful co-creation between team JKLC and team BC Web Wise. It's a story that is far from the ordinary or the mundane.
The Adoption DVC clearly highlighted that the world can have a stronger foundation only when it’s built with stronger minds.