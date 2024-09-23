JK Lakshmi Cement, Rohit Sharma extend partnership for fifth year

Commenting on the renewal, Arun Shukla, president and director of JK Lakshmi Cement, said, "Rohit Sharma’s exceptional talent and achievements have made him a beloved figure in India and beyond. His association with JK Lakshmi Cement has aided in strengthening our brand’s connection with consumers. We are pleased to continue this journey and look forward to achieving even greater heights together. Rohit's spirit of soaring ambition mirrors our product's promise of durability and trustworthiness. Together, we aim to build not just structures but lasting relationships with our customers."