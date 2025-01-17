JK Lakshmi Cement unveils ‘Soch Karo Buland’ campaign with Rohit Sharma

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC), a cement manufacturing company, launched a new TVC featuring Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team and their brand ambassador, as part of its rebranding campaign, ‘Soch Karo Buland’.

Advertisment

Conceptualised by Fisheye Creative Solutions, the TVC showcases JK Lakshmi Cement's focus on the importance of homeownership. The campaign video highlights how a home represents success, stability, security, social status, community, and legacy, positioning it as central to aspirations and a better future for Indians.

Arun Shukla, president and director, JK Lakshmi Cement, said, “Our new TVC aims to inspire the Indian youth to understand that a successful future starts with big dreams. Our overall campaign, 'Soch Karo Buland,' embodies our philosophy of building aspirations and trust. Through this brand refresh, we aim to align with the evolving needs of our customers, combining innovation, sustainability, and delivering customer-centric solutions. As we move forward, we aim to build structures and contribute to creating enduring legacies."