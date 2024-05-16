JK Maxx Paints' #SingleBrandSharmaJi campaign reinforcing its commitment to home beautification

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features Jimmy Shergill as Sharma Ji, a discerning homeowner who values quality and brand loyalty.
JK Maxx Paints unveils its latest brand campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, aimed at solidifying its position as a premium home beautification solutions provider.
Rooted in a legacy of trust and excellence spanning two decades, JK Maxx Paints builds upon the success of JK WallMaxX Wall Putty as the undisputed leader and custodian of beautiful walls and homes.
Recognised for its strong distribution & market presence, brand leadership, commitment to quality & innovation, JK WallMaxX Wall Putty enjoys the trust of consumers nationwide. Understanding customers' evolving needs, JK Maxx expands its portfolio to now offering a complete range of decorative paints and finishes.
The campaign resonates deeply with JK WallMaxX customers who prioritise trust and consistency in their choices. Featuring actor Jimmy Shergill as Sharma ji, a discerning homeowner who values quality and fervent brand loyalty, the campaign underscores the reliability of JK Maxx Paints as the preferred choice for home beautification needs.
Nitish Chopra, Dy. business head of JK Maxx Paints, expressed excitement about the campaign, stating, "we are delighted to introduce our latest campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, which encapsulates the essence of JK Maxx Paints and our unwavering commitment to trust, excellence and quality. With over two decades of leadership and innovation in enhancing wall aesthetics, exemplified by our flagship product JK WallMaxX Wall Putty, we are poised to elevate the standard of home beautification with JK Maxx Paints."
In addition to television, the campaign will leverage various digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to reach a wider audience.
JK Maxx Paints offers a diverse range of wall, wood, and metal paints, as well as textures and designer finishes, combining aesthetics with durability and protection. Grounded in core values of quality and customer satisfaction, the products offer superior performance, longevity, and visual appeal.