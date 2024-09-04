JK Paper pays tribute to teachers and visually impaired students on Teacher’s Day

Partha Biswas, chief of sales and marketing at JK Paper, commented on the campaign, “This Teacher’s Day, we wanted to shine a light on the incredible impact that teachers like Sumeet have on their students, especially those with special needs. His innovative approach to teaching art is not just a lesson in creativity but a testament to the power of tactile learning. The objective of this campaign is to highlight the crucial role of teachers in shaping the lives of their students, particularly those with special needs. It also emphasises the importance of creating opportunities for differently abled individuals to express themselves creatively. Just like our teachers are dedicated towards playing a crucial role in shaping the lives of their students, JK Paper is also dedicated towards shaping an eco-friendly world. Our paper is sourced from 9.50 lakh acres of Agro Social Farm Forestry Program, which not only supports sustainable practices but also provides livelihoods for close to 1,30,000 farmer families.”