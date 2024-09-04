JK Paper pays tribute to teachers and visually impaired students on Teacher’s Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign film highlights how visually impaired students connect with JK Paper on a tactile level.
To mark Teacher’s Day, JK Paper, a paper manufacturing company, unveils a film that celebrates the profound relationship between teacher and students. This film shines a light on the extraordinary work of Sumeet Sanjay Patil, an art teacher at Snehajyoti Nivasi Blind School in Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra, and his innovative approach to tactile learning. Over the years, Sumeet has taught over 1,000 visually-impaired students the art of painting, using his unique technique of linking colors to fragrances—known as "Rang-Gandh." This method not only motivates students to paint but also builds their confidence, demonstrating that art can be experienced through senses other than sight. Some of these paintings have been exhibited across the country and has also been used to spread awareness.
This campaign is a tribute to Sumeet and all the teachers and also a celebration of the human spirit’s resilience and creativity.
Set against the contrasting backdrops of the bustling city of Mumbai and the tranquil Konkan villages, the film narrates Sumeet’s remarkable journey as he introduces his visually impaired students to the realms of art and creativity. The film begins with a poignant image of a blank canvas, symbolising the untapped potential within every child. As the story unfolds, viewers witness Sumeet’s methods—such as linking colours to fragrances and using 3D outliners—that enable his blind students to experience and create art in a tangible way.
The narrative is enriched by testimonials from the students, sharing their fears, struggles, and ultimate triumphs. Their words echo the transformative power of Sumeet’s teaching, showcasing how art can be felt with the heart, not just seen with the eyes. Sumeet’s commitment extends beyond the classroom in Mumbai, as he travels to the remote villages of Konkan to spread his unique form of art education, ensuring that no child is left behind in their creative journey.
The film concludes with a heartfelt message, highlighting the students’ vibrant, textured artworks that tell their stories through touch rather than sight. These masterpieces represent the limitless possibilities that arise when imagination is nurtured by a passionate and committed teacher.
Partha Biswas, chief of sales and marketing at JK Paper, commented on the campaign, “This Teacher’s Day, we wanted to shine a light on the incredible impact that teachers like Sumeet have on their students, especially those with special needs. His innovative approach to teaching art is not just a lesson in creativity but a testament to the power of tactile learning. The objective of this campaign is to highlight the crucial role of teachers in shaping the lives of their students, particularly those with special needs. It also emphasises the importance of creating opportunities for differently abled individuals to express themselves creatively. Just like our teachers are dedicated towards playing a crucial role in shaping the lives of their students, JK Paper is also dedicated towards shaping an eco-friendly world. Our paper is sourced from 9.50 lakh acres of Agro Social Farm Forestry Program, which not only supports sustainable practices but also provides livelihoods for close to 1,30,000 farmer families.”
The campaign also highlighted how visually impaired students connected with JK Paper on a tactile level. The texture, weight and feel of the paper became their canvas, allowing them to perceive art through touch, creating a deep emotional bond between the students and the medium. The feel of the paper in their hands evokes emotions and allows them to create art that resonates with their experiences, making the paper an integral part of their artistic journey. JK Paper honours the unwavering dedication of teachers like Sumeet, who go the extra mile to ensure every student has a chance to shine.
By showcasing this film, JK Paper and Snehajyoti Nivasi Blind School aim to inspire others to support initiatives that foster creativity in education. With 295 million visually impaired individuals worldwide, including over 10 million in India, waiting for their creative potential to be realised, this campaign emphasises the ongoing, transformative nature of learning and teaching.