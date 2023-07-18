JK Super Cement launches #KaamSeNumber1 campaign under the aegis of its brand campaign #YehPuccaHai

JK Cement has released four captivating ad commercials that depict different scenarios in a multi-brand cement store, showcasing the challenges and demands of customers and offering innovative solutions and a different perception. These commercials seek to transform the perception of what defines the best cement, providing customers with a new perspective at the point of sale. The light hearted humorous conversations among customer, dealer, and engineer within the setting of a building material retail store serve as the backdrop for this strategic storytelling approach. Furthermore, the campaign takes the opportunity to showcase our differentiating factor from other brands in India - our Build Xpert Team and their exceptional On-Site Technical Services.