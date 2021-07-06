JKCement unveils a new and vibrant corporate brand identity

Commenting on the expansion plans, Madhavkrishna Singhania said, “In line with our growth aspirations we have announced the setting up of a green-ﬁeld integrated Grey Cement plant with a split grinding unit, having a capacity of 4 MnTPA in Panna, Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 2,970 Cr. This expansion will help us to meet our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and improve our footprint in the country. We have also successfully commissioned a new grey cement grinding unit of 0.7 MnTPA at Balasinor, strengthening our foundations in Gujarat. Also, we have retained and strengthened our position of being one of the Global leaders in White Cement and the largest producer of Wall Putty worldwide.”