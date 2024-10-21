Jockey celebrates womanhood in a new festive campaign

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International, announces the relaunch of its celebrated ‘Bras as Versatile as I Am’ campaign, timed for the festive season. This campaign seeks to celebrate the multifaceted lives of women with bras designed to support them and all their different avatars, moods and lifestyles.

In the past decade, the women’s innerwear category has seen remarkable growth, prompting Jockey to expand its offerings significantly. The refreshed ‘Bras as Versatile as I Am’ campaign highlights collections tailored for various aspects of a woman’s life—be it work, lounge, travel or everyday wear, including strapless and plus-size options.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India, says, “Our women’s collection is not just a range of products; it’s a powerful celebration of the diverse and dynamic lives women lead. With ‘Bras as Versatile as I Am,’ we aim to inspire every woman to embrace her individuality and strength. Our bras are designed to provide unparalleled comfort and support, tailored for every moment, from the hustle of a workday to the serenity of a restful night. While the core target demographic remains women around 23 years old, the collection is inclusive and celebrates women across age groups. We understand that womanhood encompasses a myriad of roles and experiences and with our bras we aim to redefine what innerwear means, turning everyday essentials into expressions of confidence and versatility.”.

The campaign will engage women through various platforms, including television, outdoor, Jockey Woman exclusive stores, digital and social media.