Jockey drops JKY Groove to tap into Gen Z's athleisure trends

Jockey, the brand known for innerwear, sleepwear, and athleisure, announced the launch of its latest JKY Groove collection, a style-forward athleisure range for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Available exclusively in 52 Jockey exclusive stores across India and the company's website, Groove is designed for young consumers who prioritise style, comfort, and an active lifestyle, adding a youth-focused line to Jockey’s range.

The collection is designed for everyday wear and appeals to younger shoppers seeking functional yet modern clothing.

“At Jockey, we aim to keep up with the pace of today’s fast-paced lifestyles of our customers while retaining our core values of bringing in a blend of comfort and quality, the core features that we are known for. Our new line features a stylish, range of athleisure that connects with the Gen Z audience in a manner that feels authentic and relevant,” said Nihal Rajan, chief marketing officer, Jockey India. “The Groove collection redefines athleisure by delivering pieces that are not only designed for comfort but also to make a statement. This new line delivers an effortless, groovy vibe that aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s rhythm and sense of identity. Featuring oversized fits and youthful cuts, the collection offers a versatile range of wardrobe staples including t-shirts, hoodies, multi-utility cargos, crop tops, and tank tops, elevating everyday wear with a trend-forward aesthetic. Thoughtfully designed for both form and function, each piece combines contemporary silhouettes with on-trend details that inspire freedom of movement and creative expression”.