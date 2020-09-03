Jockey forays into everyday performance wear with 'Jockey Move'

The range of activewear includes active bras, tank tops, T-shirts, shorts, trackpants, joggers and jackets, and comes with Jockey’s trademark technologies.
Jockey, the leading innerwear and athleisure brand, has launched another range in the outerwear category ’Jockey Move’. The outerwear market currently includes brands that have comfort, leisure wear and performance wear.
Jockey Move is the brand’s foray into everyday performance wear. The range of activewear includes active bras, tank tops, T-shirts, shorts, trackpants, joggers and jackets, and comes with Jockey’s trademark technologies – StayDry and StayFresh.
The brand says that Jockey Move is built on the idea that fitness is not just for the result-oriented and competitive individuals in professional sports. It is also for the everyday active and fitness enthusiasts, who indulge in varied light, and even intensive routines, to stay fit.
The brand announced the launch of the new range with a campaign ’Not Just for Pros’, which has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The films feature everyday fitness enthusiasts going about their regular routine workout. The multiple films, which are live on all digital platforms, have been directed by TJ O’Grady Peyton and shot in Bucharest, Romania.
Talking about the launch of the new range, Karthik Yathindra, senior GM and head – marketing, Jockey India, said in a press release, “It was a natural extension for us to enter the activewear space. The Jockey Move range has been conceptualised and designed with smart fabrics and trademark technologies to provide world-class wearing experience to the fitness enthusiast.”
“We are confident that these product attributes will play a meaningful role and amplify an everyday person’s idea of himself/herself and his or her association with fitness. We had an opportunity to change what the category of performance wear communicates to its consumers and that is what we have attempted with this campaign.”
Added Debarjyo Nandi, senior vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, “Most of us don’t play, or train, for glory on the sports field, or to prove ourselves to the world. We do, however, want to stay fit, flirt with sports and even indulge in intense workouts. Jockey Move is for people like us. The campaign has been created to be relatable to the everyday fitness enthusiast, and yet deliver on product performance.”
