Jockey forays into everyday performance wear with 'Jockey Move'

Talking about the launch of the new range, Karthik Yathindra, senior GM and head – marketing, Jockey India, said in a press release, “It was a natural extension for us to enter the activewear space. The Jockey Move range has been conceptualised and designed with smart fabrics and trademark technologies to provide world-class wearing experience to the fitness enthusiast.”

“We are confident that these product attributes will play a meaningful role and amplify an everyday person’s idea of himself/herself and his or her association with fitness. We had an opportunity to change what the category of performance wear communicates to its consumers and that is what we have attempted with this campaign.”