Jockey launches 'Freedom or Nothing' campaign, reflecting the sentiments of a young workforce

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy.
Wieden+Kennedy India has launched Jockey’s ad campaign that premiered during the T20 World Cup. The core insight behind the campaign titled Freedom or Nothing, represents the concept of freedom and how it is perceived in all aspects of life by the younger generation.
Jockey has expanded its portfolio to include athleisure, activewear and more over the last decade. This evolution reflects Jockey's commitment to adapting its product range to meet the diverse needs of consumers and their preferences. This period of growth has also witnessed a new generation of young consumers discovering Jockey, driven by evolving taste and lifestyles. The new campaign aims to connect with this new demographic.
Nihal Rajan, CMO, Jockey India, said, “Our objective was to appeal to the interests and passions of a young audience, thereby fostering affinity and love for brand Jockey. We found an alignment with the concept of freedom presented in Wieden’s creative vision, as it harmoniously reflects our brand ethos. Our campaign ‘Freedom or Nothing’ is a true reflection of the emotions and values that today's generation connects with.”
Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, Wieden+Kennedy, Mumbai, added, “Both millennials and Gen Z value work-life balance and personal freedom. With the ‘Freedom or Nothing’ campaign, we aim to authentically represent what freedom means to today’s younger individuals. To represent this campaign, we found a classic track from the 90s that takes on a fresh, new meaning in this context, reflecting the shared values of today’s youth."
The campaign takes a courageous stance by addressing the sentiments of a young workforce. It spotlights the new wave of professionals who champion flexible work environments and challenge the traditional approach. Through this campaign, Jockey articulates the aspirations and sentiments of today’s younger working generation.
Jockey caters to a diverse audience across different age groups and preferences. The brand’s commitment to quality, comfort, durability, and variety reinforces its position as a frontrunner in the market, bringing the brand closer to its target group.
Credits
Client- Page Industries
Agency- Wieden+Kennedy India
CCO- Santosh Padhi (Paddy)
President- Ayesha Ghosh
Creative- Yogesh Rijhwani, Namrata Gosavi, Pawas Aakrsh, Meghal Gehani, Devesh Rane Account Management-: Gargi Vegiraju, Karishma Atmaramani, Karan Hingorani Strategy- Prakriti Pushp
TVC
Production House- 10 Films
Director- Hans Emanuel
Executive Producer- Shouvik Basu
Digital shorties
Production House- Cool Banana
Director- Sven Jacobsen
Executive Producer- Marc Beresford