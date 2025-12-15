Jockey launches new campaign to spotlight latest JKY Groove drop

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA), has announced the latest drop in its fast growing athleisure line JKY Groove™, reinforcing the brand’s momentum with Gen Z consumers. Designed for the winter season, the new collection brings a curated edit of modern silhouettes in trend-right colors and silhouettes that reflects the expressive style of today’s youth.

The collection introduces updated essentials for women and men, including oversized tees, hybrid sweatshirts, wide-leg pants and utility-influenced pieces.

This expansion comes at a time when athleisure has become a defining part of youth culture, driven by relaxed dressing, streetwear cues and the rise of functional clothing. For Gen Z, comfort is essential, but so is self-expression. JKY Groove™ aligns with this shift, offering stylish, versatile pieces that fit seamlessly into the lifestyle of today’s youth.

“JKY Groove™ has quickly become one of our strongest youth propositions, and this drop builds on that momentum,” said Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Jockey India. “We’re sharpening the silhouettes, updating the palette and doubling down on functionality to meet exactly how young consumers are styling themselves across college, work, travel and social settings. It’s a clear step forward in Jockey’s evolution into a modern lifestyle brand.”

The new JKY Groove™ drop is now available at select Jockey Exclusive Outlets, leading marketplaces and on www.jockey.in, with a focused rollout across key metro cities. To amplify the launch, Jockey India is deploying a sharp, youth-focused multi-platform campaign that brings the Groove narrative to life, centered on modern silhouettes, functional detailing and the cultural cues driving India’s athleisure movement. The campaign features an energetic film, strong digital and social storytelling and in-store experiences, all aimed at engaging young consumers and spotlighting the collection’s blend of comfort, versatility and trend-led style.