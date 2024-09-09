Jockey revamps ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign to target Gen Z

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With this campaign, Page Industries, exclusive licensee of Jockey, aims to drive growth in men's innerwear by targeting younger audiences.
Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. continues to drive forward the growth of the men’s innerwear range for Jockey by expanding its audiences, with a particular focus on youngsters. The company is launching a refreshed Nothing Fits Better campaign to take forward the brand agenda for the flagship line of men’s innerwear to captivate a young and trend-conscious demographic, especially Gen Z.
The innerwear segment in India has witnessed an uptick in sales in recent times, with the primary sales of innerwear witnessing a significant growth by volume in the last quarter. In line with this development, Jockey aims to capture and convey the brand’s core philosophy which includes the promise of quality and comfort by introducing Jockey’s range of men’s innerwear in a refreshing look for the Gen Z.
The core thought behind the campaign is to bring alive the brand’s key message Jockey or Nothing when it comes to self-expression for today’s youth. Key Jockey collections highlighted in the campaign are NYC, USA Originals, POP, and MOVE, which include briefs, boxer briefs, inner boxers, and trunks. The collection includes bold prints, playful stripes and fresh colours, designed to appeal to the Gen Z.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Nihal Rajan, CMO of Jockey India, said, “Jockey’s range of men’s innerwear including the NYC, USA Originals, POP, and MOVE collections come in a variety of styles that can support activities at any part of the day, making them an essential part of a youngster’s life. Young men of today are spirited and adventurous in their attitude, they have diverse career choices, and their hobbies are also their passions. Our aim with the refreshed ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign is to capture the attention of this youth cohort, highlighting how Jockey can be the go-to brand that matches their vibrant spirit, elevates their personality, and seamlessly fits into their fleeting lifestyle.”
The campaign includes a range of offerings that aim to reflect common scenarios from the life of young men. The communication will be coming to life at Jockey exclusive stores and by using outdoor, digital, and social media as key mediums to engage with the audience in interesting ways.