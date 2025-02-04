John Abraham features in Aprilia India's new ad film for the RS457

Aprilia India continues its ad campaign with John Abraham, releasing the third instalment titled ‘Thrill’. The film explores the connection between riders and the Aprilia RS457. The previous two films, ‘Fun’ and ‘Lust’, reached over 76.6 million users online and contributed to a 100% increase in traffic to the Aprilia India website, demonstrating the campaign’s success.

The new ad film highlights the thrill of riding the Aprilia RS457, focusing on its performance and exciting experience. Brand ambassador John Abraham’s enthusiasm mirrors his real-life experience with the bike. The film shows him enjoying the bike's top speed, cornering, and its MotoGP-inspired performance, creating an engaging ad.

The ad film is directed by Nigel Simpkiss, features fast-paced visuals that highlight the excitement of high-performance riding. ‘Thrill’ shows what it means to crave the experience of a sports bike.

Speaking on his role, John Abraham, brand ambassador Aprilia India said, “The film's narrative is woven around the concept of thrill, highlighting the Aprilia RS457's exceptional performance, handling, and style, and the sense of excitement and adventure that comes with riding it. This segment was truly one of the best racing bike shoots I have done in recent years and I cant wait for fellow riders and the community to see it.”

Commenting on the second film, Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “The Aprilia RS457 has proven over the year to be the absolute BEST in its segment. The ad films we have released so far with the RS457 have been clutter breaking and deeply resonate with the rider community. The new ad film ‘Thrill’ showcases the very reason a biker falls in love with his bike and John has done an incredible job to bring it out so beautifully on screen.”

Adding his thoughts, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - corporate communication and 2W Marketing, Piaggio Vehicles said, “By showcasing the ‘Thrill’ of riding the Aprilia RS457, we hope to inspire riders to safely and responsibly push their limits, explore new horizons, and experience the rush of adrenaline that comes with riding one of the most powerful and capable bikes in its class. Our first two ad films of this series, ‘Fun’ and ‘Lust’ have been very well received and I am sure that ‘Thrill’ will be the most exciting segment so far.”