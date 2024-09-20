John Abraham invites all to turn, pull, and release the soul in Aprilia RS457 ad

Commenting on the campaign launch, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - corporate communication and 2W marketing, Piaggio Vehicles said, "We discovered a void in the market – While specs and performance are undeniably crucial, they alone do not ignite the passion that drives riders. This campaign is a testament to our deep understanding of the modern rider. This campaign is about creating a movement, a community of riders who feel understood and celebrated. John Abraham, a passionate biker himself, brings an unparalleled authenticity to the campaign. His raw energy and connection with the Aprilia RS457 are palpable in every frame. We believe that Aprilia has the power to ignite a passion that goes beyond the ride itself. It’s about igniting emotions, not just showcasing features.”