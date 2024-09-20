John Abraham invites all to turn, pull, and release the soul in Aprilia RS457 ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign focuses on the Aprilia RS457 and aims to redefine motorcycling in India.
Piaggio Vehicles, today unveiled the first instalment of a digital ad campaign featuring Bollywood actor and avid motorcyclist, John Abraham, astride the powerful Aprilia RS457.
The campaign focuses on the Aprilia RS457 and aims to redefine motorcycling in India. It addresses the changing expectations of riders, who now seek a deeper connection with their bikes beyond just horsepower and design. Aprilia has developed a campaign that emphasises the emotional and spiritual aspects of riding, moving beyond traditional product promotion to engage with the core experiences that motorcyclists value.
The four-film series, a cinematic masterpiece directed by the renowned Nigel Simpkiss, is a departure from the typical flashy ad format. Each film is a carefully crafted narrative that explores the complex emotions that intertwine with the riding experience. From exhilaration to solitude, from freedom to adrenaline, the campaign captures the essence of what it truly means to be a motorcyclist. The campaign is conceptualized and executed by Centrick; a boutique creative agency known for its innovative approach.
The first film, titled ‘FUN’, is now live and promises to set a new benchmark for motorcycle advertising. The campaign aims to engage audiences and spark a discussion about the essence of motorcycling. The film can be viewed at - Fun Is The Aprilia RS 457.
Speaking about his role as Aprilia India’s brand ambassador, John Abraham, said, “The Aprilia RS457 feeds my passion and is a symbol of the unbridled joy and many emotions that come with riding. This campaign is a raw, unfiltered expression of the rider's soul - a call to those who crave the rush of adrenaline, the thrill of the unknown, and the freedom of the open road. I am excited for Aprilia fans, riders and motorcycle purists to see these films and I am sure they will find it relatable and encourage them to get on an Aprilia themselves!”
Sharing his views, Diego Graffi, chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “Aprilia has always been about pushing boundaries. This campaign is a bold statement of our intent to redefine the motorcycle ownership experience. This campaign, brought to life by John Abraham’s charisma, perfectly captures the spirit of Aprilia. We are confident that it will resonate with our target audience and strengthen our position in the market.”
Commenting on the campaign launch, Apoorva Saigal, AVP - corporate communication and 2W marketing, Piaggio Vehicles said, "We discovered a void in the market – While specs and performance are undeniably crucial, they alone do not ignite the passion that drives riders. This campaign is a testament to our deep understanding of the modern rider. This campaign is about creating a movement, a community of riders who feel understood and celebrated. John Abraham, a passionate biker himself, brings an unparalleled authenticity to the campaign. His raw energy and connection with the Aprilia RS457 are palpable in every frame. We believe that Aprilia has the power to ignite a passion that goes beyond the ride itself. It’s about igniting emotions, not just showcasing features.”