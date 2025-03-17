John Jacobs Eyewear unleash the wild with ‘Wildgear’ campaign

Eyewear fashion brand has collaborated with United270 Global to craft an audacious and immersive campaign - Wildgear urging individuals to ‘Unleash the Animal Within’ and embrace their untamed spirit.

United270 Global, led by its founder & chief creative officer Jeff Emmanual, conceptualised a disruptive and multi-faceted campaign that seamlessly striking visuals, and an evocative brand narrative. The campaign unfolded through a high-impact brand film series making Wildgear a true game-changer in the eyewear industry.

A cinematic brand film experience - At the heart of Wildgear lies a visually arresting brand film that embody the raw essence of individuality. The film captures different personalities and lifestyles, drawing inspiration from the primal instincts that define human nature. Whether fierce, playful, enigmatic, or free-spirited - there’s a Wildgear for every persona.

In addition, the campaign also includes in-store designs, social media and print with Augmented Reality (AR) powered experience, making this a larger-than-life representation and igniting curiosity and engagement among onlookers.

Apeksha, CEO of John Jacobs, stated, “With ‘Wildgear,’ we wanted to inspire individuals to embrace their untamed spirit and break free from the ordinary. United270 Global understood this vision and brought it to life in the most spectacular way.”

Jeff Emmanual, co-founder & chief creative officer of United270, added, “This campaign wasn’t just about eyewear; it was about attitude, energy, and unfiltered self-expression. From the films to the tech-driven experience, we wanted to create a multi-dimensional narrative that resonated with today’s fearless, fashion-forward consumers.” Building an tech mindset Ideators is always challenging and we have handpicked on these talents over the years with long-term technology partners and Production partners. Also, totally grateful for Apeksha and team for the journey to execute the idea and looking to collaborate more.

With Wildgear, JohnJacobs and United270 Global have not only launched a collection but also a movement - one that encourages people to wear their wild with pride. This campaign stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, innovation, and the magic that happens when creativity meets technology. The team specializes in fashion and lifestyle brands, consistently delivering innovative ideas on every brief. Their recent collaborations include successful campaigns with HomeCentre, Whistling Woods International, and Kone Elevators & Escalators.