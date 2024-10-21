John Jacobs' new campaign with Ali Fazal focuses on identity and rebellion

John Jacobs launched their new campaign, Break The Frame featuring Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, this campaign focuses on identity, rebellion, and challenging societal expectations.

‘Break The Frame’ goes beyond traditional fashion advertising. The narrative centres on Kaos, a graffiti artist by night and an ordinary face in the crowd by day. His glasses aren’t just a style choice; they represent his duality, helping him seamlessly shift between his different personas.

This campaign showcases John Jacobs' belief that eyewear serves as a form of self-expression. Each frame is designed to reflect the wearer's diverse personality and individuality.

Ali Fazal, who brings his signature offbeat charm to the campaign, was quick to align with its tonality, said, "What I love about ‘Break The Frame’ is how it celebrates rebellion—not the loud, in-your-face kind, but the quiet rebellion of just being yourself in a world that wants you to conform. It's cool to be part of something that’s all about being authentic and not following the rulebook."

The collection features bold shapes, vibrant colors, and unique craftsmanship. Each frame is designed to help wearers express their diverse personalities, whether they are artists, travellers, or disruptors. John Jacobs frames aim to empower individuals to view the world from a different perspective.

Apeksha Gupta, CEO of John Jacobs, describes the campaign’s core message, “Break The Frame is about identity, about breaking away from the stereotypes that society imposes on us. We want to celebrate individuals who aren’t afraid to embrace all aspects of their personality, even when it breaks convention. Ali was the perfect choice for this campaign because he embodies that quiet defiance. He’s never afraid to challenge norms, both in his craft and in life. That’s exactly the spirit of John Jacobs."