John Jacobs' 'Stay Seen' campaign breaks fashion advertising norms with uncomfortably real narratives

John Jacobs, a contemporary eye-fashion brand, known for weaving impactful narratives, is all set to release its ﬁrst-ever brand ﬁlm. Conceptualised by Talented.Agency, directed by Bosco Bhandarkar, and produced by Puﬀ Productions, this high fashion ﬁlm aims to target a pull at your heartstrings, while it treats the viewer as the intelligent viewer they are.
Featuring a collective of moving, uplifting narratives inspired by a variety of lived experiences, the ﬁlm's narrative sets a new benchmark for storytelling in fashion brands. Fashion advertising usually resorts to a template starring great looking models or celebrities, super-stylised editorial shots, and a logo superimposed at the end.
Stay Seen breaks from that very template with a strong, fresh perspective on eyewear marketing that doesn't separate the good-looking from good-feeling. Instead of uptight and self indulgent, the ﬁlm is real and vulnerable.
Apeksha Gupta, CEO, John Jacobs said, “From the get-go we didn’t want this to be a product ﬁlm. We wanted it to showcase what our brand stands for. And the manifesto of ‘Stay Seen’ does exactly that–puts the spotlight on the wearers, not the glasses. The spirit of Stay Seen reﬂects the brand’s core ethos–transparency, authenticity and originality.”
Pooja Manek, founding member and creative, Talented who wrote the ﬁlm said, “While thinking of the concept, we went down to the most philosophically primal need we have as a human being–to see a myriad of new things as life happens, and we want to ‘be seen’ and heard as our most authentic selves. This ﬁlm takes inspiration from the profound storytelling style of coming-of-age ﬁlms–a showcase of protagonists learning about friendships, love, ageing, immortality, self expression, and more, through the moments they experience. It all starts with seeing something in a new light.”
Bosco Bhandarkar, the director of Stay Seen, comments, “The real challenge and opportunity was to make sure the emotions don’t take a backseat while we do justice to showcasing the product in every sequence. Our music director, Rahul Pais from The Jamroom, experimented with a host of genres before arriving at soulful electronic pop to make this ﬁlm sound as evocative as it looks. The clients allowed us massive creative and cinematic liberty and we’re chuﬀed with the ﬁnal output.