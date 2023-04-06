John Player unveils its new brand identity with Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador

John Players, the fashion apparel brands for men, has recently unveiled Sidharth Malhotra as its new face today. This announcement has been made alongside the launch of the new Spring Summer’23 Collection. The brand recently relaunched itself in a fresh, new avatar with the brand’s expression ‘Play it Real’ going shoulder to shoulder with a new generation of young men looking to carve their place in the world. In a world filled with labels, we believe in wearing our own identity on our sleeve. In having a singular persona, ours, across every world, both reel and real.